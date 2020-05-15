[ON]now Exhibition | Lush, hush

Guest Juror: Donna McNeil, Executive Director, Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, Rockland, ME
Jurors’ Statement:
Ranging from lavish and complexly layered renderings to the starkly reductive, Lush, hush puts forward the notion that these two seemingly opposing approaches can juxtapose to heighten the effect of the other. Viewed together via thumbnail, individually or as small groups randomly placed together by the alphabet to fit on a screen, the assembled body of work reads as quiet, fearless abundance. I was struck by the thoughtfulness of the submissions, the considered grace of the artist inquiry and their collective exploratory deep dive.
Artists Included
Jenny Brillhart, Cole Caswell, Avy Claire, Michel Droge, Lisa Kellner, Benjamin Lincoln, Megan Magill, Stratton McCrady, Veronica Perez, Anna Queen, Bronwyn Sale, Gina Siepel, Nathan Stevens, David Wilson, Amy Wilton, Deborah Zlotsky
[ON]now is a series of online exhibitions presenting the work of Maine artists through a digital venue. Juried by guest jurors, [ON]now goes beyond the physical gallery walls to expand possibilities of showing and viewing contemporary art.
Blue Moon, 2019
Oil on panel
29 x 40 inches
Survival Lines, Plate #012, 2019
Inkjet print
53 x 40 inches
Acrylic gouache on Yupo
26 x 20 inches
The Nereid’s Lament, 2019
Oil on birch panel
36 x 48 inches
Internal Self Portrait: Stomach, 2020
Hand painted and formed silk, thread, embroidered text.
Embroidered Text: “I am freedom and abundance”
15 x 15 x 7 inches
Still With Nautilus Cup, 2019
Oil on panel
40 x 60 inches
photograph of a folded xerox copy
Izebel, 2017
Digital Color Photograph
gem head, 2020
Plaster, resin
7.5 x 3 x 1.5 inches
Snow Drills, 2019
Digital video, 4:39 minutes
Hive, 2020
Oil on panel
5 x 7 inches
Video, 14:00 minutes
Distant Present 1 of 2, 2020
Digital 3D model rendering
Dimensions variable
Oldegrowth, 2020
Digital collage
Lust, 2019
Digital image
One less bell to answer, 2020
Oil on canvas
48 x 36 inches