[ON]now Exhibition | Lush, hush

Guest Juror: Donna McNeil, Executive Director, Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, Rockland, ME

Jurors’ Statement:

Ranging from lavish and complexly layered renderings to the starkly reductive, Lush, hush puts forward the notion that these two seemingly opposing approaches can juxtapose to heighten the effect of the other. Viewed together via thumbnail, individually or as small groups randomly placed together by the alphabet to fit on a screen, the assembled body of work reads as quiet, fearless abundance. I was struck by the thoughtfulness of the submissions, the considered grace of the artist inquiry and their collective exploratory deep dive.

Artists Included

Jenny Brillhart, Cole Caswell, Avy Claire, Michel Droge, Lisa Kellner, Benjamin Lincoln, Megan Magill, Stratton McCrady, Veronica Perez, Anna Queen, Bronwyn Sale, Gina Siepel, Nathan Stevens, David Wilson, Amy Wilton, Deborah Zlotsky

[ON]now is a series of online exhibitions presenting the work of Maine artists through a digital venue. Juried by guest jurors, [ON]now goes beyond the physical gallery walls to expand possibilities of showing and viewing contemporary art.

Jenny Brillhart

Blue Moon, 2019

Oil on panel

29 x 40 inches

Cole Caswell