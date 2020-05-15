[ON]now Exhibition | Lush, hush

May 15 - August 15

Guest Juror: Donna McNeil, Executive Director, Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, Rockland, ME  

Jurors’ Statement:
Ranging from lavish and complexly layered renderings to the starkly reductive, Lush, hush puts forward the notion that these two seemingly opposing approaches can juxtapose to heighten the effect of the other. Viewed together via thumbnail, individually or as small groups randomly placed together by the alphabet to fit on a screen, the assembled body of work reads as quiet, fearless abundance. I was struck by the thoughtfulness of the submissions, the considered grace of the artist inquiry and their collective exploratory deep dive.

Artists Included
Jenny Brillhart, Cole Caswell, Avy Claire, Michel Droge, Lisa Kellner, Benjamin Lincoln, Megan Magill, Stratton McCrady, Veronica Perez, Anna Queen, Bronwyn Sale, Gina Siepel, Nathan Stevens, David Wilson, Amy Wilton, Deborah Zlotsky

[ON]now is a series of online exhibitions presenting the work of Maine artists through a digital venue. Juried by guest jurors, [ON]now goes beyond the physical gallery walls to expand possibilities of showing and viewing contemporary art.

Jenny Brillhart

Blue Moon, 2019
Oil on panel
29 x 40 inches

Cole Caswell

Survival Lines, Plate #012, 2019
Inkjet print
53 x 40 inches

Avy Claire

#theworldisamessyplace 20.03.18, 2020
Acrylic gouache on Yupo
26 x 20 inches

Michel Droge

The Nereid’s Lament, 2019
Oil on birch panel
36 x 48 inches

Lisa Kellner

Internal Self Portrait: Stomach, 2020
Hand painted and formed silk, thread, embroidered text.
Embroidered Text: “I am freedom and abundance”
15 x 15 x 7 inches

Benjamin Lincoln

Still With Nautilus Cup, 2019
Oil on panel
40 x 60 inches

Megan Magill

portrait of an unknown woman with folds, 2018
photograph of a folded xerox copy

Stratton McCrady

Izebel, 2017
Digital Color Photograph

Veronica A Perez

gem head,  2020
Plaster, resin
7.5 x 3 x 1.5 inches

Anna Queen

Snow Drills, 2019
Digital video, 4:39 minutes

Bronwyn Sale

Hive, 2020
Oil on panel
5 x 7 inches

Gina Siepel

Motion Study, American Dream, 2020
Video, 14:00 minutes

Nathan Stevens

Distant Present 1 of 2, 2020
Digital 3D model rendering
Dimensions variable

David Wilson

Oldegrowth, 2020
Digital collage

Amy Wilton

Lust, 2019
Digital image

Deborah Zlotsky

One less bell to answer, 2020
Oil on canvas
48 x 36 inches

