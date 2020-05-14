Look Closer | Art History Survey | Part 1

Look Closer | A Thematic Survey of Art History | Part 1

With CMCA Associate Curator Bethany Engstrom, PhD

Part 1: Thursdays, May 14 – June 11 | 5:30 – 7:30pm | Online Zoom

Part 2: Thursdays, June 18 – July 16 | 5:30 – 7:30pm | Online Zoom

Course Fee: Part 1 or Part 2 individually | $50 members; $75 non-members OR Part 1 & Part 2 together | $90 members; $115 non-members. Pre-registration required

Join CMCA Associate Curator Bethany Engstrom for a look through art history by exploring the evolution of themes in art throughout time. This course presents a general, global and thematic view of art history through slide lectures, video resources, readings and discussions. It selectively surveys the visual arts from prehistoric to present, covering Europe, Asia (India, China, Japan), Africa, and the Americas.

In this course, you will:

– Gain a broad understanding of the historical development of the visual arts from prehistoric to present through a wide range of cultural artifacts.

– Build a basic art history vocabulary and conduct “close looking” visual and formal analysis on a variety of works of art and cultural artifacts using that vocabulary.

– Discuss works of art and cultural artifacts in their appropriate contexts: aesthetic, historical, archaeological, philosophical, social, economic, political, etc.

– Demonstrate an ability to critically analyze a variety of texts and develop close analysis skills of text and objects in conjunction with each other.

Class will meet via Zoom once a week for an engaging lecture and discussion focused on a specific topic. Readings will be provided and all are encouraged to participate in the discussion. Participants are welcome to take either Part 1 or Part 2, or both.

PART 1: May 14 – June 11

WEEK 1, May 14: Introduction + Place

WEEK 2, May 21: Gaze

WEEK 3, May 28: Self

WEEK 4, June 4: Society

WEEK 5, June 11: Spirituality

PART 2: June 18 – July 16

WEEK 6, June 18: Introduction + Everyday

WEEK 7, June 25: Memory/Mortality

WEEK 8, July 2: Site

WEEK 9, July 9: Environment

WEEK 10, July 16: Interaction