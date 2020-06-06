Virtual Opening | Erin Johnson | Unnamed for Decades

Saturday, June 6, 5 – 6pm | Online Zoom | Free

Mark your calendars! On Saturday, June 6th at 5pm, CMCA will hold its first-ever virtual exhibition opening celebrating Erin Johnson’s exhibition Unnamed for Decades. Join us as we hear from the artist about her research and work, as well as remarks from the Director of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Donna McNeil, CMCA Associate Curator Bethany Engstrom, and Ellen Tani, the A. W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts.

Register for the event on Zoom here.

Unnamed for Decades presents a series of new site-specific installations by artist Erin Johnson, recipient of the 2nd annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Fellowship, awarded to a Maine artist in recognition of outstanding work.

Spanning two galleries, the exhibition explores Johnson’s ongoing interest in the complexity of collectivity, the wide-ranging consequences of scientific research, as well as dissidence, desire, and the queer body. The title of the exhibition is drawn from a text about Solanum plastisexum – an Australian bush tomato whose sexual expression has confounded scientists and appears to be unpredictable and unstable, challenging even the fluid norms of the plant kingdom.

A 360° Virtual Tour of the exhibition along with Johnson’s video works can be viewed beginning June 6 on the CMCA website here.