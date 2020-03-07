Screen | Erin Dorney | Question the Body

QUESTION THE BODY is a collection of photographs and time-lapse videos where gathered natural objects obscure pages from “The Question and Answer Book About The Human Body” by Ann McGovern (Random House, 1965). Through recorded erasure/redaction, each poem is built by the disembodied hands of the artist. The unobscured text reveals inquiries into physical form, preference, expression, and function.

By emphasizing process over product, QUESTION THE BODY blurs the boundaries between writing, visual art, appropriation, performance, and assemblage. Works in this series were created during a residency at Hewnoaks Artist Colony in Lovell, Maine. All natural objects were collected from the grounds of the residency during the artist’s weeklong stay in 2019.

Erin Dorney received her MA in Creative Writing from West Chester University, PA and her MS in Library and Information Studies from Syracuse University, NY. She has been a resident at Hewnoaks Artist Colony, Tofte Lake Center, Spruceton Inn, and Modern Art. Her literary artwork and installations have been featured as part of Made Here, an urban walking gallery in the West Downtown Minneapolis Cultural District; at the Susquehanna Art Museum in Harrisburg, PA; and various group shows. Her collection of erasure poetry “I Am Not Famous Anymore: Poems After Shia LaBeouf” was published in 2018 by Mason Jar Press.

SCREEN is an ongoing CMCA series featuring current video work by artists with a connection to Maine.

What Is An Itch

Why Do You Need Skin

What Happens When You Cry

Your Heart

What Is Fever

